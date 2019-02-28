Raj govt transfers IPS officers

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday transferred IPS officers, including three district superintendents. As per the Department of Personnel, IPS officer Rahul Prakash was transferred as Jaipur deputy commissioner (traffic), Randir Singh as Jaipur superintendent (CID-CB) and Kishori Lal Meena as Baran superintendent. Jagdish Chandra Sharma was transferred as commandant RAC, Kalyan Mal Meena as Sirohi superintendent replacing Jai Yadav who was transferred as superintendent SCRB in Jaipur. Ram Murti Joshi was transferred as Jhalawar district superintendent replacing Shiv Raj Meena. Meena was transferred as superintendent (CID-CB) in Jaipur. Puja Awana was transferred as deputy commissioner of Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation. PTI AG DPBDPB