Raj Guv administers oath to new Chief Justice of HC

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Justice S Ravindra Bhat was Sunday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. He was administered the oath by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh at the Raj Bhawan here. Bhatt took the oath in Hindi. At the ceremony, Chief Secretary D B Gupta read out a letter of Bhatt's appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, members of the Council of Ministers, public representatives, Judges of the Supreme Court and Rajasthan High Court, including Justice Bhatt's family members were present at the occassion. PTI AG RHL