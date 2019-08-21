Raj guv appoints new vice chancellors in 8 universities

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Kalyan Singh has appointed new vice chancellors in eight universities of the state, according to an official order. Ratan Lal Godara has been appointed vice-chancellor at Vardhman Mahaveer Open University in Kota, Abhimanyu Kumar at Ayurveda University of Jodhpur and Dr Anula Maurya at Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University. He has also issued orders for appointment of vice-chancellors in the five agricultural universities of the state. Rakshapal Singh has been appointed in agricultural university of Bikaner, Narendra Singh Rathore in Udaipur, Dinesh Chandra Joshi in Kota, Bagda Ram Chaudhary in Jodhpur and Jeet Singh Sandhu in Jobner. PTI AG SOM SNESNE