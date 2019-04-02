Raj Guv's remarks supporting return of PM Modi violative of poll code: EC

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister are violative of model code of conduct, the Election Commission has concluded.Sources said since Singh holds a constitutional post, the EC will write to President Ram Nath Kovind, flagging the issue.The poll panel had examined the remarks made by the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in the light of model code violation as holding a constitutional post makes him "apolitical".Addressing BJP workers at his Aligarh residence on March 23, Singh reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister. It is necessary that Modiji becomes the PM again." The Governor made these remarks to placate some agitated BJP members who gathered outside his house over ticket distribution.In the 1990s, the EC had expressed displeasure to then Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed for campaigning for his son. He later quit. PTI NAB SRY