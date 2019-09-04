scorecardresearch
Raj HC strikes down Act providing 'extra facilities' to fmr CMs

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday struck down the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Act 2017 which provided "extra facilities" to former chief ministers including lifelong government accommodation.The judgment, on the petition filed by senior journalists Milap Chand Dandiaya and Vijay Bhandari, was pronounced by the bench headed by Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat.The amendment act had modified the Rajasthan Ministers' Salary Act 1956.PTI CORR SDA AD RHLRHL

