Raj: Man beaten to death by woman's family over love affair

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) A man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said Tuesday. Harjeet Singh, aged around 30 years, and the woman were having an affair for some time, they said. The woman's family members, who objected to their relationship, caught Singh near Bidi village under the Rawla police station area, tied him to a tree and beat him up Monday night, police said. Singh was rescued by police after they were informed by locals and admitted to a hospital where he was discharged after treatment. However, his condition deteriorated in the morning and he died while being taken to the hospital, police said. An FIR has been lodged against the Woman's father Nanak Singh and her relatives Shrawan Singh and Surmukh Singh, police said. They have been detained, police added. Harjeet's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI SDA AD AQS