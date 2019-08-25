Raj: Man booked for divorcing wife through 'triple talaq'

Specials
Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was booked for pronouncing 'triple talaq' on his wife in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday.Zainab (40), a resident of Hyderabad has registered a case against her husband Ayub for divorcing her through 'triple talaq' on Saturday, Sujangarh Police Station in-charge Prithviraj said.Based on the complaint, a case was also registered against Ayub's younger brother Imran and the wife of Zainab's ex-husband, Razia among others. PTI AG RHL
