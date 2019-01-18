Raj minister reaches Assembly on bicycle

Specials
Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Friday reached the State Legislative Assembly riding his bicycle.The minister has decided to ride bicycle once a week to reach the secretariat or to attend the House proceedings, he said.In days to come he also intends to reach the assembly or the secretariat by walking or on a motorcycle, the minister said.The minister told reporters here that problems such as rising fuel prices, air pollution, increasing traffic could be dealt if everyone started using cycle once a week. PTI AG AD AD INDIND
