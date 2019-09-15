Raj: One more arrested for freeing gangster from police custody

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Another accused involved in the freeing of a dreaded criminal from Alwar's Behror Police Station was arrested on Sunday by the Special Operations Group (SOP) of the Rajasthan Police.Deekshant alias Om Prakash Gurjar, a resident of Haryana, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on him, they said."He is being interrogated," ADG ATS and SOG Anil Paliwal said.So far, the SOG has arrested 13 accused involved in the case.A team from the Behror Police Station of Bhiwadi had arrested Vikram Gurjar (28) alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana on September 5 and kept him in a lock-up.On September 6, 10-15 men including Deekshant barged into the police station and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle to free Gurjar-- wanted in five murder cases and carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.The SOG also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each on seven other accused who are still absconding. Two head constables were terminated from service while a DSP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended on for laxity. PTI SDA RHL