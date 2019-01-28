Raj Police arrests contract killer in MP

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested on Monday a contract killer in Madhya Pradesh who was allegedly hired to kill a panchayat member.The SOG team nabbed the accused Gurucharan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, with the help of the MP STF. It recovered from him five pistols, as many live cartridges and one magazine.The arrest was made on specific information provided by two miscreants -- Rambhola and Shreeram -- who were arrested on January 25 from a railway station in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district, with five firearms and 14 live cartridges. The arms and ammunition were delivered to them by Gurucharan.During interrogation, both the accused told that Gurucharan had taken a contract from a ration dealer of Madhya Pradesh to kill the panchayat member, SOG DIG Nitindeep Bluggan said. A team was rushed to Madhya Pradesh and Gurucharan was arrested Friday with illegal weapons, Bluggan said. He informed that the SOG has been taking action against illegal weapon smuggling and seven illegal firearms were recovered this month from Alwar. PTI SDA DPB