Raj police forms team to probe reports of flesh trade in 3 districts

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan police constituted a special team under an ADG-rank officer to investigate reports of young girls being pushed into flesh trade in Ajmer, Bhilwara and Kota districts.ADG civil rights Janga Srinivas Rao will head the team, considering the seriousness of the issue, Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh said in a statement on Saturday.He said reports of young girls being pushed into flesh trade by giving them hormonal injection for early maturation have been received from Ajmer, Bhilwara and Kota districts.In Bhilwara, a head constable, Ashok Soni, has been suspended for being prima-facie involved with people running the racket. The issue is being thoroughly investigated, the statement added.