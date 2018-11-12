Raj polls: 16 candidates file papers on first day of nominations

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) A total of 23 nominations were filed on Monday by 16 candidates, including BJP's Srichand Kriplani and Kalu Lal Gurjar from Nimbahera and Mandal assembly constituencies respectively. BJP dissident and senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari also filed nomination from Sanganer constituency today, which was the first day of filing nominations. All three leaders are sitting MLAs from their respective constituencies. Tiwari has been representing Sanganer Assembly constituency since 2003. He has been a six-time legislator and has held education minister portfolio in the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government. We will field 70 to 80 candidates and contest election with third front on all 200 seats. We would announce candidates in a couple of days, Tiwari said after filing his papers. Srichand Kriplani is the urban housing and development minister and Gurjar is BJP's chief whip. Last date of filing nomination is November 19 and polls are due in the state on December 7. PTI AG INDIND