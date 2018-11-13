Raj polls: 17 candidates file papers on second day of nominations

Jaipur/Barmer, Nov 13 (PTI) A total of 24 nominations were filed on Tuesday by 17 candidates, including two Congress leaders who filed papers before their party announced its list of candidates. So far, 33 candidates have filed 47 nominations, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said. In Barmer, Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary and Hemaram Chaudhary filed nomination from Baytu and Gudamalani assembly seats respectively. Both leaders filed nomination before Congress announced its first list of candidates. "I have filed nomination as a Congress candidate on directions of block Congress committee, Harish Chaudhary told reporters after filing papers. Hemaram Chaudhary said the party had directed him to contest the elections. PTI CORR AG INDIND