Raj polls: Ex-Congress MLA joins BJP after son denied ticket

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Mamta Sharma Sunday joined the ruling BJP in Rajasthan after her son was denied a ticket by the Congress in the upcoming state assembly polls.Sharma met Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje here and announced her joining the party."I had demanded a ticket for my son from the Congress, but he was denied the same despite the fact that he has done so much work for the party. I was hurt at the party's style of functioning and therefore, decided to join the BJP," she told reporters after meeting Raje.The former Congress MLA said the chief minister has promised her a ticket from Pipalda constituency of Kota. Sharma said there was no transparency in the Congress party with respect to ticket distribution and many 'parachute candidates' were given tickets for the assembly elections.The state will go to polls on December 7. PTI SDA SRY