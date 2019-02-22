Raj: Rights activists demanded protection for Kashmiri students

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rights activists Friday here demanded protection for Kashmiri students and others living in various parts of Rajasthan. Prem Krishan Sharma, lawyer and activist who represents the People's Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL), said Kashmiri students and employees are living under fear as they are being threatened in the wake of the Pulwama attack. He said nearly 7,000 students and over 2,000 employees from Jammu and Kashmir currently live in the state. Besides the PUCL, activists of Jamat-e-Islami-Hind and other organisations also demanded protection for the Kashmiri people."Several people have returned to Kashmir. They are living under fear and the government should ensure their security. They are also Indian citizens and they should not be forced to leave," Mohammad Iqbal of the Jamat-e-Islami Hind told reporters. PTI SDA AQS