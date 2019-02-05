Raj RTI panel asks RPSC to provide footage recorded during mains exam to candidate

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan Information Commission has directed the state Public Service Commission, Ajmer to provide footage recorded during the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains exam in 2016 after a candidate filed an RTI. Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma stated in his order that the information is not personal and the conduct of examination is a public affair and footage recorded during the exam cannot be considered secret. In 2016, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had denied to give a copy of the footage of an examination centre in Sikar to the candidate, Mahendra Kumar, on the ground of secrecy, personal information and no public interest. Sharma directed the RPSC to provide the desired information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to Kumar. PTI SDA SNESNE