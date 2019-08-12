Raj: Teen dies as car hits bike

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was killed and his friend critically injured when a car hit their motorcycle, police said on Monday.The accident occurred at 4 am on Sunday when Vaibhav Singhal (17) and his friend Prajjwal Dangayach (20) were on the way to Brahmpuri area on the rented bike.They were hit by the car coming from Raja Park area while crossing the Trimurti Circle, Gajnand Kumar, ASI posted at Accident Police Station (East) said, adding that the duo was seriously injured in the accident.Singhal succumbed to injuries while on the way to the hospital while Dangayach is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital, police said.Head constable Dilip Singh said the driver fled from scene leaving behind the car which is registered in the name of one Vimlesh Jain, a resident of Daher Ke Balaji area.The car has been seized and we are searching for the accused driver, a police officer said. PTI AG RHL