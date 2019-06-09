Raj: Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire, no casualty

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said.While most of the cylinders exploded, no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said."The moving truck caught fire on Sunday morning. The driver parked it at an isolated place along a highway and informed the locals and the police," SHO Sanderao Police Station Dholaram said."The fire engulfed the vehicle and most of the LPG cylinders exploded," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident.There was no clarity on the number of cylinders the truck was carrying. PTI SDA AD RHLRHL