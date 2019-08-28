Raj University Elections: Independent candidate elected as president

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) An independent candidate was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union for the fourth consecutive year, officials said on Wednesday.Pooja Verma, an NSUI dissident won the post of president of the union while NSUI's Priyanka Meena bagged the vice president's post. "I had to fight independently as I was denied a ticket. I have won due to the trust of students. I want to thank all my supporters," Verma told reporters here. She said her priority will be to address the issues of students. Mahaveer Prasad Gurjar, a National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate, won the general secretary post while Kiran Meena from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) became the joint secretary. Result of students' union elections in other universities and colleges of the state too were declared on Wednesday. The elections took place on Tuesday. In Sikar, activists of SFI staged a dharna outside the district collectorate alleging vote-rigging. Police resorted to lathicharge on the protesters and detained former CPI(M) legislator Pemaram and other local leaders. PTI AG RHL