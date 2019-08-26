Raj: Woman commits suicide by jumping in front of train with two kids

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train with her two kids in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.According to SHO of Bandikui Police Station Rajendra Kumar, the woman identified as Supriya Gurjar (30) along with her son Golu (6) and daughter Ankita (8) jumped in front of the Haridwar Express in Kiratpura village near Araniya Railway Station.The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem and the case is being investigated. PTI AG RHL