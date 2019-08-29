Rajaji also demands special tiger protection force on lines of Corbett

Rishikesh, Aug 29 (PTI) A day after Uttarkhand government gave its nodfor raising a special tiger protection force for Corbett Tiger Reserve, Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) on Thursday demanded a similar protection force.RTR Director P K Patro wrote to Uttarakhand's Forest top brass on Thursday requesting him to take the administration's nod for a tiger protection force on the lines of Corbett.The tiger protection force proposed for Rajaji consists of 62 posts, Patro said."If the state government grants its permission for raising the force, aformal proposal will be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority which has to bear the entire cost of constituting the force," Patro said in the letter.Tiger population is growing at Rajaji and their security is an area of concern, he said.The state cabinet gave its nod for raising a Special Tiger Protection Force for Corbett Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The force will have 85 posts.PTI Corr ALM RCJ