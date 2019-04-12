Rajasthan: 115 candidates to contest in 13 LS seats in 4th phase

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) As many as 115 candidates will contest in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, where polling will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.The remaining 12 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase.With 38 candidates opting out of the contest on Friday, the last date of withdrawing candidature, and nomination papers of 19 rejected following scrutiny, of the 172 who filed their papers 115 are left in the race, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.While Kota and Jalore each have maximum 15 candidates, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Jodhpur have 10 candidates each.These 13 constituencies have 2.57 crore voters for whom 28,182 polling stations have been set up, Kumar said.Meanwhile, 13 candidates Friday filed their nominations papers for the fifth phase polling on May 6.Congress candidates Bharatram Meghwal (Sriganganagar), Subhash Maharia (Sikar) and BJP candidate Manoj Rajoria (Karauli-Dholpur) are among those who filed their nomination on Friday.Polling will be held in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur on May 6.PTI SDA NSDNSD