Rajasthan: Additional district magistrate arrested for taking bribe

Jodhpur (Raj), Apr 18 (PTI) An additional district magistrate here was arrested Thursday by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said. Vijay Singh Nahta, a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, was caught red-handed while accepting bribe in his office from Pappu Das Vaishnav of Chirdhani village in Pipar tehsil for issuing orders for marking the boundaries of his land, they said. DIG (ACB) Sawai Singh Godara said Vaishnav had agriculture land in his village and a portion of it was illegally encroached on by his neighbour Chimnaram Jat in 2015. When Vaishnav approached Nahta for help, the ADM demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from him, following which he lodged a complaint, the DIG said. The allegations against Nahta were confirmed upon verification of the complaint during which the ADM called Vaishnav to his office with the bribe money where an ACB team nabbed him, he said. After the necessary documentary formalities, Nahta was arrested and an investigation has been initiated in the matter, the DIG said, adding that the ACB had been receiving complaints against the officer for long. PTI CORR CK