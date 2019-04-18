Rajasthan: ADM, bank cashier arrested for taking bribe in separate cases

(Eds: Adds arrest of a bank cashier in Sawai Madhopur) Jodhpur/Jaipur (Raj), Apr 18 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an additional district magistrate in Jodhpur and a bank cashier in Sawai Madhopur district in separate graft cases in the state, officials said. Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Vijay Singh Nahta, posted in Jodhpur as ADM, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for issuing an order related to land possession. After verification of the complaint, a team of the ACB trapped Nahta in Jodhpur and placed him under arrest, ADG (ACB) Saurabh Srivastava said. In Sawai Madhopur, another team of ACB trapped the head cashier of a Central Bank of India branch, Rajesh Prajaptai, while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000. He had demanded the bribe from the complainant to release Rs 1 lakh loan for setting up a shop under a government scheme. PTI CORR SDA CKCK