Rajasthan announces loan waiver for farmers; to cost Rs8,000cr

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje today announced one-time loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers in the state, which would cost Rs 8,000 crore to the exchequer.

Presenting the state budget in the Assembly, Raje also announced setting up a farmer loan relief commission where farmers can approach and present their side for getting relief on merit basis.

As Raje, who also holds finance portfolio, announced the loan waiver, opposition Congress members led by the leader of opposition Rameshwar dudi created uproar in the house.

They said it was betrayal with farmers and complete loan should be waived.

Raje informed the house that the decision of loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers will cost Rs 8,000 crore to the exchequer.

The chief minister also announced free travel for people above 80 years of age and one attendee on half fare in the state roadways buses.

Hike in honorarium to Anganwadi workers, underpass from Ramniwas garden to delhi road for a better traffic management, biogas plants in cow shelters were among other announcements. PTI SDA MR