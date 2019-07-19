Rajasthan Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP protest

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes Friday amid a silent protest by BJP legislators over the demand that they be allowed to raise supplementary questions. Wearing white masks during the question hour, they protested against a ruling by the speaker, which allowed only two supplementary queries by the member raising an issue and none by others. The question hour concluded within 20 minutes as the BJP legislators refrained from participating in the proceedings. However, as the House resumed at 12 noon, BJP leaders participated in the proceedings without wearing masks. Since Monday, the assembly has been witnessing an uproar over the issue. This has led to arguments with the Opposition walking out of the House several times."It is for the first time that legislators have protested in the House wearing white masks. It has never been a tradition that legislators are not allowed to ask supplementary questions other than the one who originally raised the question," the deputy leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, said. PTI AG RDKRDK