Rajasthan Assembly passes state budget by voice vote

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the state budget by voice vote with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot making new announcements.Replying on the Appropriation Bill 2019, Gehlot announced opening nine new colleges for girls in various parts of the state and four new colleges in Rajsamand, Jaipur, Baran and Nagaur districts."We have to present next budget after six months. Implementing all the works may not be possible but will be completed later. Whatever will be possible will be done. We will not leave any stone unturned," Gehlot said.He said that Urdu literature subject will be started in government colleges, including in those in Pokaran, Jaisalmer, Kaman, Beawar, Nagaur and Deedwana.For encouraging students in tribal areas, 'Kali Bai Bheel Meritorious Girl Scooty Scheme' will be started and it will be integrated with the existingscooty schemes running in the higher education department for meritoriousstudents.Gehlot announced to organise various events to celebrate 75th birth anniversaryof former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the state."This year 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi will be celebrated. Several events will be organised for the next one year in the state in his remembrance. He had taken historic decisions to decentralise power, strengthenpanchayati rajinstitutions, bring down voting age to 18 years and start computer and internet revolution," he said.The chief minister announced to start 10 new trauma centres and 100 new primary healthcare centres and upgradation of primary health centres to community health centres in the state. The state government will also review suggestion to develop tiger sanctuary in Bundi and Ramgarh, he said.Gehlot said that a ministerial group will be formed to give a resolution to difficulties faced by students in getting benefit of reservation under EWS category. Among other announcements were a new legislation for Indian Institute Craft and Design on the lines of NIFT, formation of cabinet sub-committee for examining the salary, allowances and other benefits that legislators receive in the other states, allotment of flats in multi-story buildings and restarting the schemes of education and medicine introduced in the previous Congress government.The chief minister said that budgetary allocation for social sector, infrastructure development, farmers, pension, women, roads, power and water has been increased significantly in the budget compared to last year.Despite being a deficit budget, budget allocation has been increased by 9.74 per cent and holistic development is target, he said.Criticising the previous BJP government, Gehlot said that debt burden on the state increased by more than double during BJP tenure. High amount of debt was taken by the government.Gehlot said that previous Congress government spent 91.3 per cent on capital expenditure whereas previous BJP government spent 53.91 per cent only."Who is or was a negligent head of a family. You can understand. She (Raje) has proved as negligent head and she was accusing me for it," he said.