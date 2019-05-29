Rajasthan assembly speaker constitutes several house committees

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday formed four financial and 16 other committees of the House for the year 2019-20.Joshi nominated Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria as the Chairperson of Public Accounts committee. Other legislators Parasram Mordia, Dayaram Parmar, Vinod Kumar, Gurmeet Singh Kunner, Mewaram Jain, Murari Lal, Kalicharan Saraf, Vasudev Devnani, Madan Dilawar, Nirmal Kumawat, Sanyam Lodha, Mahadev Singh and Jahida Khan will be the committee's members, according to the assembly spokesperson. Rajendra Pareek and Bharat Singh will head the committee of estimates (A) and committee of estimates (B) while the committee of public undertaking will be headed by Hemaram Chaudhary.The chairpersons and members of other committees for the year were also announced. PTI SDA TIRTIRTIR