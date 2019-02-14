Rajasthan BJP chief hits back at Rahul Gandhi for comments on RSS

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Madan Lal Saini Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the RSS, saying the organisation needs no certificate from the Congress president.Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday, alleging its members wield lathis and spread hatred.Addressing a meeting of the Congress Seva Dal, he asked Congress men to counter the hatred spread by the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS with love.Saini also challenged the Congress leader for an open debate on the role of the RSS in the freedom struggle."He is dreaming of making Seva Dal stand parallel to the RSS but from where they will get dedicated volunteers like that of RSS," said Saini.Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also condemned Seva Dal leader Lalji bhai desai's comments against the RSS.She in a statement said that the insult of the RSS will not be tolerated.Desai also targeted RSS and made comments against it on Wednesday. Pti sda http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB