Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini dies at 75

(Eds: Adding details) Jaipur/New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, a party spokesperson said.Saini, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75.He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS."He was later shifted to the ICU after his condition further deteriorated. He passed away today around 7.09 pm," a source at AIIMS said.Saini, who hailed from Sikar district, was appointed BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.A pall of gloom descended at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur where a large number of BJP leaders and workers gathered after hearing the news of Saini's death.His body will be kept at the party office in Jaipur for visitors on Tuesday morning.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said Saini's death was a major loss for the BJP."The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.BJP chief Amit Shah, its working president J P Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh were among senior party leaders who went to AIIMS to pay their respects to Saini.Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and state BJP president in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace."Condoling the members of Saini's family, Amit Shah said he was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society.Saini was instrumental in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan, he added.Nadda said Saini dedicated his entire life for the society and his passing away was an irreparable loss for the party.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over Saini's demise and said, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace." Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said Saini was not only a leader of unparallel image, but also a true and grounded worker of the party.