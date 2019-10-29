Rajasthan BJP forms committee ahead of civic body polls

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday formed an 11-member committee for management and candidate selection for the upcoming civic body elections in Rajasthan. The party held a meeting here on Tuesday in the run-up to the civic elections. Elections in 49 local bodies of Rajasthan will be held next month. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said that apart from him, the state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Union Ministers Arjun Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP Jaskaur Meena, former State President Ashok Parnami and Arun Chaturvedi will be in the committee. Poonia said the work of selection of candidates for the body will be completed by November 1. Responding to a question, Poonia ruled out any possibility of an alliance with any other party in the civic elections. He said, "The BJP has its own existence in urban bodies, so I don't think there is any need for an alliance." According to the election schedule, polling will be held on November 16 and result will be declared on November 19. PTI AG CK