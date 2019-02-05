Rajasthan BJP workers to court arrest on Feb 8 demanding full farm loan waiver

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) The BJP said Tuesday its workers in Rajasthan will court arrest on February 8 demanding complete loan waiver to farmers in the state.The party's state president Madan Lal Saini said the Congress government has "betrayed" farmers and therefore the party has planned 'Jail Bharo Andolan' where the party workers will court arrest across the state in protest of the state government."Our agitation will go on till the government waives farmers' complete loan. The Congress president has promised loan waiver within 10 days of government formation but the promise has not been fulfilled even after 50 days," he said.He said it was because of the pressure from the BJP that the government has planned to hold camps for loan waiver from February 7."The government has hurriedly planned to organise camp for loan waiver from February 7 under BJP's pressure and this is yet another attempt of the government to do mischief with the farmers which is not acceptable to the BJP and farmers," he said.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had on December 19 announced to waive farmers' short-term crop loan from cooperative banks and agriculture loan up to Rs 2 lakh from nationalised and other banks and the government will hold camps to issue loan waiver certificates to farmers from Thursday. PTI SDA CK