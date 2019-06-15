Rajasthan BJP's Working Committee meeting on Sunday

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) The Rajathan BJP's working committee meeting will be held at 'Totuka Bhawan' here on Sunday, a party leader said. In the meeting, national joint general secretary V Satish, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, national vice-president Vasundhara Raje, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, state president Madan Lal Saini, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary would be present. On the other hand, BJP's national chief for the membership campaign Shivraj Singh has nominated the party's state spokesperson and MLA Satish Poonia and Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi as the state chief and deputy chief respectively for the membership campaign. PTI AG INDIND