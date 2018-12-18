Rajasthan: Body of schoolgirl who committed suicide recovered, 2 booked

Kota, Dec 17, (PTI) The body of a class 10 schoolgirl who jumped into a canal in Rajasthan's Kota district allegedly because she was being harassed by two men was recovered on Monday, police said.The girl jumped into the Right Main canal in Kansuwa area on Friday and her body was recovered at Kishanpura Right Main canal in Kaithun area, about 10 kilometers from the incident site, a police official said.The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against two men, he said.The teenager committed suicide while returning home from her daily tuition on Friday evening, he said.The police official said the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased after postmortem.The accused have not been arrested yet and the investigation is underway, he added. PTI CORR AD AD TIRTIR