Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka HCs get new CJs

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Chief justices were on Tuesday appointed to the high courts of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Law Ministry has said.Justice Shripathi Ravindra, a judge of the Delhi High Court was elevated as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.Justice P Ramachandran Menon of the Kerala High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.Justice Abhay S Oka, a judge of the Bombay High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, the ministry said in separate notifications. PTI NAB KJ