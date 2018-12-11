Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje resigns

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday night handed over her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh here. "Raje handed over the resignation to the Governor tonight," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.The Congress was heading towards victory in the desert state, winning 81 seats and leading in another 18 out of 199 seats. The BJP was trailing with 67 seats in its kitty and leading in six others. PTI SDA RT