Rajasthan chief secretary reviews progress in implementation of PM-KISAN

Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) About 38.10 lakh farmers eligible for the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Rajasthan have submitted applications online and the remaining 17 lakh applications will be uploaded by the end of this month, a senior official said Monday. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers will get annual assistance of Rs 6,000 in three equal instalments. Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta reviewed the progress in implementation of the scheme and asked district collectors to dispose the pending cases within a week. He said that according to revised guidelines, applications of all the farmers coming under the purview of the scheme should be uploaded on the centralised portal by June 30. Gupta said that the initially small and marginal farmers were eligible under this scheme but revised guidelines issued by the Centre has included large farmers as well. He said that about 55 lakh farmers of the state are eligible for benefits under the scheme, out of which applications from 38.10 lakh farmers have been received. Gupta said that applications of 34.50 lakh farmers have been uploaded on PM kisan portal, out of which 19.34 lakh applications have been verified by the patwaris and verification of remaining 19 lakh applications will be done at the earliest. PTI AG SMNSMN