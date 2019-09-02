Rajasthan CM condoles death of army jawan in Pak firing

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the death of army jawan Hemraj Jat, who was killed in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir.The jawan was killed on Sunday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in J-K's Poonch district. Jat was just 23 years old and he had joined the army in 2017, the chief minister said."In the exchange of fire, Grenadier Hemraj Jat attained martyrdom. Indian Army responded strongly and effectively causing damage to major Pakistan army defences," a defence spokespersons said on Monday. PTI SDA ANBANB