Rajasthan CM condoles demise of veteran actor Girish Karnad

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condoled the demise of veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad.In his condolence message, Gehlot said that Karnad, who was honoured with the Jnanpith award, was multi-faceted and a great supporter of freedom of expression. He raised the problems of the common man through his writing and acting, the chief minister said.Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted, "I condole the demise of great theatre personality and Padma Bhushan Girish Karnad, He will always be remembered for contribution to literature, theater and cinema."Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also expressed grief over Karnad's demise. She said it is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema and literature.Karnad, a playwright, actor and director, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 81 years old. PTI AG ANBANB