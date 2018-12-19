Rajasthan CM Gehlot assumes charge, holds meeting with officials

(Eds: Updates with meetings with officials) Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took charge at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and held meetings with officials to discuss waiving farm loans, official sources said.The newly appointed CM held meetings in this regard with the chief secretary and officials of the finance, agriculture and cooperative departments, they said.The Congress had promised in its election manifesto to waive off farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.Before taking charge, Gehlot offered flower tributes to a statue of Mahatama Gandhi and thereafter offered prayers at a Ganesh Temple on the Secretariat premises.Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Principal Secretary to chief minister Kuldeep Ranka and other senior officers were present on the occasion. He also met IAS and IPS officers who paid him courtesy visits.Later, the chief minister met Governor Kalyan Singh and returned to the chief minister's office to hold other meetings, the sources said. It was his first meeting with the governor after taking oath as the CM. PTI SDA DPBDPB