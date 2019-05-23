Rajasthan CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 18,874 votes in Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.Vaibhav's election debut was a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot, who tirelessly campaigned for his son.Congress candidate and Rajput leader Manvendra Singh, the son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, is also trailing in Barmer. The margin in the initial trends is highest in Bhilwara, where BJP candidate Subhas Chand Baheria is leading by 1,18,896 votes and the lowest margin is in Bharatpur, where the BJP is leading by a margin of 2,496 votes. BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur rural), PP Chaudhary (Pali) are leading with a margin of 47442, 44082 and 80587 votes respectively. PTI SDA DVDV