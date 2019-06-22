Rajasthan CM holds pre-budget meetings with industry representatives

Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said his government will prepare an inclusive budget based on the suggestions of various sections.The chief minister held pre-budget meetings with representatives of industries and sought their suggestions for the preparations of the state budget which will be presented in the upcoming assembly session.He said the government's focus was on growth and job creation and a balanced budget will be presented to meet the objectives.Gehlot also said that the government's focus will be on industrial development and creating an investment-friendly environment.Industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena, energy minister BD Kalla, advisor to CM Arvind Mayaram and senior officials were present at the meetings. PTI SDA MKJ