Rajasthan: Cong delegation to meet governor at 7 PM

(Eds: Adding words in intro, minor edits) Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) A Congress delegation will meet Governor Kalyan Singh at 7 pm Wednesday to stake claim to form the government in Rajasthan. Raj Bhawan sources said the governor has given an appointment to a Congress delegation for 7 pm. The delegation will be headed by the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, which will be picked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the chief minister's post after getting feedback from the newly elected MLAs. The contenders for the chief minister's post are Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both of whom won huge victories in their constituencies. "We have a full majority and will stake claim to form government in the evening. We will take along all non-BJP parties and elected members who are against the BJP and are willing to support us," Pilot told reporters at the state party office before the Congress Legislative Party meeting. Asked about the choice of the chief minister, Pilot said the party's newly elected MLAs will debate the matter, and the party president will take a decision after that. AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party's observer K C Venugopal will also seek the individual opinions of the party MLAs. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday's vote count, winning 99 seats. Its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat, taking the alliance to a total of 100 seats -- the required number to form government. The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won six seats. BSP leader Mayawati on Wednesday pledged support for the Congress. The CPI(M) got two seats, independents won 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission.