Rajasthan Cong executive committee to meet Wednesday

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on Wednesday at party headquarters, a party spokesperson said.The meeting will be presided by the Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot in which AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present, he said.It will be the first executive committee meeting after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls wherein Congress could not win even a single seat out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.Party leaders said that the meeting will brainstorm on the reasons of party's poor performance in the recent polls. PTI AG DPB