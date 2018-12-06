scorecardresearch
Rajasthan Cong files complaint against BJP's Tonk candidate

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI)The Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate from Tonk Yunus Khan for allegedly violating model code of conduct by holding a press conference.PCC general secretary Sushil Sharma said the party has written a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the state's Chief Electoral Officer against Khan who held a press conference on Thursday in violation of the code of conduct as the poll campaign ended at 5 pm on Wednesday.He alleged that slogans were also shouted at the conference.PCC president Sachin Pilot is the Congress candidate from Tonk.Khan was not available for comments.The opposition party has also filed a complaint after an official engaged in election duty in Pali allegedly took five EVM machines to his house instead of the polling booth. PTI SDA CK

