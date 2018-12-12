Rajasthan Congress lawmakers ask Rahul Gandhi to decide on chief minister

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan Wednesday passed a resolution authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to decide name of the chief minister."A resolution has been passed by the members in legislature party meeting. The final decision on the chief minister's name will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi," a Congress leader said.AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party's observer K C Venugopal sought individual opinion of party MLAs in the meeting, which is still underway at the state Congress office here.State Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, both front runners for the post, are present in the meeting.The name of the chief minister will be announced in the evening and a delegation of the party will then meet Governor Kalyan Singh to stake claim for forming government. PTI SDA SOMSOM