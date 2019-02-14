Rajasthan cop among three held on bribery charges

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Three people, including a reader of Jhotwara police station's SHO and a public prosecutor, were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man here, officials said. After the arrests, Station House Officer Pradeep Charan and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhotwara, Aas Mohammand have come under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Reader Battu Khan of the head constable rank had demanded the bribe from one Rajveer Singh Ganganagri for arresting a man named in an FIR lodged in a land-related fraud. The demand was of Rs 3.6 lakh but it was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh and Khan was caught accepting some bribe money Wednesday night, a senior official of the ACB said. A middleman, identified as Sumant, and the public prosecutor linked to the police station, Chandrabhan Joshi, were also arrested due to their involvement in the case, he said. "After the arrest of the trio, we summoned SHO of Jhotwara police station Pradeep Charan and ACP, Jhotwara, Aas Mohammad but they have not turned up. Their mobile phones are switched off and they are untraceable," IG ACB Dinesh M N said. All the three arrested in the case were produced before a court which remanded Khan and Sumant to ACB custody till February 16, while Joshi was sent to judicial custody, the official said. PTI SDA AQS