Rajasthan: Cop arrested for taking Rs 24,000 bribe

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police head constable was arrested on Friday for taking a bribe of Rs 24,000 from a gang rape victim's father, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.The accused, Lokesh Meena, was the reader of Deeg additional superintendent of police (ASP) and currently attached to the office of the circle officer- city, he said.He had demanded money from the complainant for DNA testing in the case.DNA testing is done free of cost by the state government but the accused was demanding money for testing the samples, Deputy Superintendent of Police-ACB (Jaipur rural) Ram Singh said."After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested," he said.ASP, Deeg, is investigating the gang rape case which was lodged in February 2018."No arrests have been made in the case. When the girl's father requested for expediting the investigation, the head constable demanded Rs 24,000 as fees for DNA tests," Singh said."The accused is no more attached with the investigating officer of the case but he was misleading the victim's father, assuring him of an expedited investigation," he said.He said the role of the ASP will also be probed.