Rajasthan cop held for accepting bribe

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police constable was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 in Barmer district of the state, an ACB officer said on Monday. Dharmpal Singh, posted with Nagana Police Station, was demanding money from a taxi driver Ramlal in return for settling an alleged case against him, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer said."A passenger had forgotten his mobile phone in Ramlal's taxi. Upon finding it, the driver had returned the device but the accused constable threatened to lodge a case against him," the officer added.The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap. The accused constable was arrested while accepting the money and booked under the prevention of corruption act. PTI SDA RHL