Rajasthan Deputy CM, host of ministers take charge of depts

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and most members of the council of ministers took charge of their departments Thursday.Portfolio allocation was done late Wednesday night, two days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his cabinet by inducting 23 legislators.Gehlot and Pilot had taken the oath of office on December 17.Gehlot has kept nine departments, including the key finance and home, with himself. Pilot arrived here Thursday morning and took charge of his office at the Rajasthan secretariat. "People have given their mandate, and now the government will deliver. We will work as a collective leadership. Ours is a balanced cabinet with new, young and experienced members," he told reporters after taking charge.The deputy chief minister has been allotted five departments, including public works, rural development and panchayti Raj.The government will release a 100-day action plan.The challenges before the government will be dealt with and "we will move ahead with a positive approach", Pilot said.He said the decisions by Congress president Rahul Gandhi regarding portfolio allocation were taken after feedback and suggestions. These are balanced decisions, the deputy chief minister said."I want to thank Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, other leaders and chief minister who took all (everybody's feedback and suggestions) and formed the new government," Pilot said.He left for his assembly constituency, Tonk, after paying floral tributes at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the secretariat.Raghu Sharma, who was allotted the health portfolio, after taking charge, said, "I have listed my priorities to officials and zero-tolerance for corruption tops my list."Several other ministers, including UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, took charge of their departments. Thirteen cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were sworn in on Monday and portfolios were allocated late Wednesday night.Sources said due to reported disagreement between Gehlot and Pilot over the allocation of key portfolios the decision had been pending. B D Kalla has been given energy, public health engineering, ground water, art, culture and archeology departments, Parsadi Lal was named industry minister, and Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal is in charge of social justice and empowerment department.Agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments are with Lal Chand Kataria while pramod Bhaya is the mines minister. Ramesh Chand Meena was given food and civil supply deaprtment.Besides being made the cooperative minister, Anjana Udailal was also given the Indira Gandhi canal project department.Pratap Singh was given the charge of transport and soldier welfare departments while Shale Mohammad was made minority affairs and Waqf minister.The portfolios, which are yet to be allocated will remain with the chief minister for now.Among the ministers of state, Govind Singh Dotasara was given education (independent charge), and was also given tourism and devsthan departments.Mamta Bhupesh was given women and child development department (independent charge) along with minority affairs and Waqf.Other ministers of state Arjun Singh Bamnia, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Bishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Jully, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and RLD's Subhash Garg were also given portfolios. PTI SDA ANBANB